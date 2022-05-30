Lomaivuna ginger farmers request assistance

Ginger farmers in Lomaivuna, Naitaisiri.

Ginger farmers in Lomaivuna, Naitaisiri are requesting for more assistance from the government and the Fiji Development Bank.

The farmers requested for machinery, lease agreements and financial assistance during a Talanoa session with Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Lomaivua.

Sayed-Khaiyum stressed ginger farmers who are landowners should be supported by their mataqali in terms of land for farming.

“I think we should also encourage the landowning units in particular the people from your own mataqali who want to lease their land to lease it to them. It will be better for them. When you have proper leases, it’s demarcated and everybody knows who has which lease.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the FDB is also ready to provide the relevant assistance needed by qualified farmers.

Many farmers in Lomaivuna also supply vegetables and root crops to the Suva and Nausori markets.