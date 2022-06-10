Lomaiviti Provincial Council urged to clear debt

Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, 2022.

Members of the Lomaiviti Provincial Council were reminded during their annual meeting yesterday to clear their outstanding debt owed to the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Board Deputy Chief Executive, Josefa Toganivalu, says there was a loan of about $180,000 taken out some years back by the Council from the then Small Business Advisory Unit within the Board.

He says the loan was to assist in the purchase of the MV Daunivosa, to improve accessibility for the people of Lomaiviti.

“It was under a loan scheme called the Small Business Advisory Unit. It used to be with the iTaukei Affairs Board, the Fijian Affairs Board then. The scheme was to assist the itaukei and also the companies that they own. Especially the provincial companies. “

Toganivalu adds that the Council made certain payments a few years ago. However, the current amount owed is $158,000, which was discussed at length on the second day of the meeting.

He stresses that SBAU was halted in 2008, and the money given by the unit was sourced from the then Ministry of Finance, and the Board has to repay the amount.

“The Small Business Advisory Unit was a loan scheme, so they have to pay them back. So without that being paid back, we usually ask the Provincial Council to pay on behalf of their holdings. So now it’s between the company and the Provincial Council. “

The Lomaiviti Provincial Council Chair, Joji Qaranivalu, says the debt incurred due to the previous ventures of the Lomaiviti Holdings is a bold step to run a business.

He confirmed that they had to take a loan from the government to facilitate their shipping company, which was operated by Lomaiviti Holdings.

“Yes, we will repay it. We are bold enough. We will never surrender and we’ll go forward. Because at the same time, we are trying to reset and re-run and focus ourselves on the business arm of the Lomaiviti Provincial Council, which is the Lomaiviti Holdings, and this is a challenge as well, because as their Chairman of the Provincial Council, we would like to go further, rather than going for the soli ni yasana, telling them to give the soli.”

The 2022 Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting ends today.