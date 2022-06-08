Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting starts today. [Photo Supplied]

Cross-cutting issues in the Lomaiviti province dominated the Lomaiviti District representatives’ discussions in Levuka yesterday afternoon.

Rural and Maritime Minister, Inia Seruiratu says these prevalent issues ranges from the need to upgrade health facilities, economic empowerment, securing more markets for farmers, and improving line of communications as well as accessibility, among others.

These are some of the issues that will be further discussed with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama when he opens the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting in Nasova, Levuka today.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate visited Moturiki yesterday afternoon to oversee the water accessibility project on the island.

Usamate says the water pipe has gone across under the sea from Ovalau and engineers are pulling up the pipes to the reservoirs on the island.

The Minister is optimistic that the people of Moturiki will be able to access adequate, clean, and safe drinking water over the next few weeks.

The last Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting was held in Gau in 2019 before it was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council members are anticipating a fruitful outcome after the three-day meeting.