Lomaiviti Princess 1 drifting in the Kadavu waters

Lomaiviti Princess 1 is reported to be drifting in the Kadavu waters this evening.

The passenger onboard Bai Whippy told FBC News the ship departed Kavala at around 5pm today bound for Suva.

According to Whippy, the ship faced mechanical problems two hours after leaving Kadavu and is currently drifting.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated over 100 passengers and crew members are on board and no reports of injuries have been received so far.

Whippy adds most passengers are concerned about their safety at sea, particularly with the Tropical Cyclone alert now in force for the group.

It is believed the crew members are trying to make contact with the relevant authorities in Suva requesting assistance.