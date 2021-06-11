Home

Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:10 am

The Lomainasau Co-operative business in Tailevu has not been spared by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lomainasau village had set up a co-operative to help generate income for the villagers and this has been halted by the current situation.

Village Supermarket Representative Tevita Baleiwai says with cases recorded in nearby villages such as Nabitu and Vanuadina, they had no other choice but to stop shoppers from these two villages from coming to shop at the supermarket.

“This is our village supermarket and a lot of villagers do their shopping here that is why we are not allowing people from the two villagers to come and shop here at the village supermarket.”

A carrier service is also part of the village co-operative and village driver Josateki Vitiarai says that business has slowed down.

“COVID-19 has greatly affected us. We have carriers but now our business is currently on hold just to keep us safe from the virus.”

The village is also strengthening its COVID-19 response procedures and protocols by not allowing any more visitors into the village until further notice.

Lomainasau is situated right next to Nabitu and Vanuadina village which recorded cases early this week in Tailevu.

 

