Logistics is a challenge: Chetty

Investment Fiji’s new strategy includes a marketing plan relevant to what has happened globally and how they can reach out to various markets.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says logistics is a challenge due to the location of the country.

Chetty says Fiji is competing against global players in the market, therefore, exposure and placement in the global market are vital.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they have done a demand and supply analysis for investment and trade, which is clearly demarcated in their strategy.

”So basically, what it looks at is the opportunities in those countries and where the investors are looking for these opportunities. Then we mapped it with what kind of investment is coming in the Oceania region. Opportunities either be in agriculture or tourism sector. But we haven’t done work in those areas before. So now that will be our strategy.”

Chetty says South Korea is a new market that is looking for opportunities in the Pacific.

He adds that the investment market is making huge progress as new investors are showing interest.