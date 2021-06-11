Lodoni villagers urged to stay home

Lodoni village in Tailevu North is working on strengthening its COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Resident Tiana Paulini says they have been told that mothers and children are not allowed to go to Korovou town for their safety and to remain at home.

Paulini says they are living in fear knowing that the virus is close to their homes now and are working to ensure that their village remains virus free.

“We have been told not to go to Korovou, only the fathers can go and do the shopping. This is because of the four cases in Korovou town. We are even afraid to leave our homes.”

Lodoni village is situated next to the main road and villagers have been urged to only go to Korovou town for genuine reasons.

Korovou recorded its first four cases earlier this week.