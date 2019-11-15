Locals to operate sugarcane harvesters

Many Fijians have lost their jobs due to the impact of COVID-19, however, in the sugar sector more Fijians may get employed because of the pandemic

Every year around 70 per cent of mechanical harvester operators usually come from India, but with borders closed due to the virus, locals will be engaged to operate the harvesters.

Sugarcane Growers Council Chief Executive Sunil Chaudhary says they are now training potential local operators who have some knowledge about sugar cane harvesters.

“People who have a bit of knowledge about the machines, people who have some mechanical knowledge are being trained. So with the assistance of FSC and the vendors in Australia we are training the operators.”

Chaudhary says they are working to ensure they can start the 2020 crushing season this month as planned with a minimum impact on farmers.

Questions are also being raised about the hours of operation for cane trucks and tractors.

“In regards to this, we have also written to the Commissioner of Police who has kindly given us the approval for the Lorries to operate during the curfew hours. The lorry operators will now be able to cart cane and return home during the curfew hours.”

The FSC has confirmed the Labasa mill will begin operations from next week.