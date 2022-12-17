Locals look forward to holiday festivities

While the nation awaits the results of the 2022 General Election, the momentum of the holiday festivities is building.

FBC News took to the streets of Suva and spoke to some of the members of the public.

People are looking forward to family gatherings, celebrations, and feasting.

For Wane Cikomatana, Christmas this year will be spent with family in her village.

“This festive season is all about giving to the people, it’s not just gifting but also love just to bring joy and just to show the moments that we have you know this time as a family and just to be together and in the village or at home just to share laughter over lunch over a feast.”

University student Agnes is looking forward to having a reunion with her family and relatives this Christmas.

“This upcoming festive season I’m just looking forward to our family reunion, meeting our families they’re coming from Vanua Levu and all my cousins.”

Entrepreneur Lozerene Singh has been working tirelessly to earn money for her family and is looking forward to taking time off from work.

“We’re preparing for Christmas and we will be celebrating Christmas with our children.”

With Christmas only a few days away, the capital city is expected to have a last-minute rush and pick up in business heading into Sunday.