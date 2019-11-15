Locals learn about US presidential election

Locals gathered this morning at the US Embassy in Suva to learn about the presidential election and observe polling.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime for some and a learning experience for others.

Year 10 student, Paris Volavola says watching the US Presidential Election at the Embassy was a great experience.

“Yes, I have learned a lot. The people here were really helpful. They explained to me how things work and how the voting system works and I really enjoyed watching and just being able to experience this.”

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says their Presidential Election is like no other in the world.

“There are electors obviously citizens that registered to vote, they cast their ballots and their local municipalities, villages, township, counties for the officers but through their ballots, electors within each of the state based on the number of the congressional districts you have then cast the official ballots for the President and the Vice President in a few weeks once that is known.

A winner is expected to be announced by tomorrow.