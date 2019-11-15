Locals deserve first opportunity Karan tells business owners

The Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan has reiterated that locals will be given first chance in all aspects of business and workforce as the country feels the impact of COVID-19.

Karan met with members of the Fiji Commerce and Employment Federation yesterday to clear out some misunderstandings about immigration matters.

He told FBC News most members were particularly concerned with the non-renewal of work visas for investors and expatriates.

Karan says opportunities should be first given to locals and should there be a need to seek overseas expertise than other measures can be considered.

“Firstly our intent is that the first priority that works must be given to the locals and in the event that you are not able to find the right skill set, those competencies required for those investments then actually there is a process to bring in foreign nationals.”

He also says a thorough process is undertaken to ensure the right people are brought in to invest and run operations.

“Any investors coming into the country is vetted by Investment Fiji not Immigration, they do the due diligence to qualify someone as a right kind of investment or right kind of investor and when it comes to the border control that’s the role of immigration.”

Meanwhile, Investment Fiji Chief Executive Craig Strong says COVID-19 has given them time to review some of their recruitment processes.

“For us we are still getting and still processing applications, we are still getting entries from potential investors but more importantly, for us is a time to stop and to reflect and to device very clear in affected strategy on how we are going to move forward during the reset and beyond that.”

The Permanent Secretary for Immigration has also stated in some circumstances, despite an approval by Investment Fiji, Immigration may decline expatriate work visa applications.

This as they also do reviews to consider the type of businesses proposed and also how many other foreigners aligned to the company have been given work visas.

Karan admits there are some overlaps in their processes which they are trying to address.