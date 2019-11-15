Locally produced sanitizers in the market now

Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, a number of businesses have opted to diversify its services to keep functioning.

Renowned Businessman, Div Damodar has also ventured into testing the waters as his Merrill Bear Company has already started producing sanitizing products locally.

Damodar’s company began distributing face masks before extending its production sanitizing products.

“The need was quite high, so in the process, I found a great local manufacturer and we created our own hand sanitizer brands and we are launching them officially out.”

Damodar has not only made sanitizers affordable for locals but has created employment for 13 Fijians.