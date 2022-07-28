Localized framework to be implemented soon

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga

Various non-governmental organizations and public and private firms will now be able to utilize localized frameworks in their humanitarian work.

The newly launched localized framework has been developed to improve disaster response at the community level.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says this framework also aims to boost Fijian resilience.

“There are other approaches or traditions that we have in our cultures that are a must to remain resilient during times of disasters. For example, the preservation of food. Why is it important? Because, in times of disasters, our food sources are destroyed, so the food that we preserve helps to sustain us while we recover.”

Catanasiga adds that they will use the implementation tools from the framework to analyze organizations’ progress and determine what more needs to be done.