Local surgeons to be trained

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital is hoping to provide further training and education to the local hospital staff.

Nurse Coordinator, Helen Bailey says currently they are only providing exposure to local hospital staff regarding the operations done at the center.

“I believe in the future we will be looking at much further education so actually training people. That’s all in the pipeline so I can’t say too much but there are certainly future plans to improve and develop further teaching model”

Helen adds this way, they will have more locals doing these surgeries.