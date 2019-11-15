Local supermarkets have enough stock

As stockpiling has put supermarket supply chains under severe pressure in COVID-19 affected countries, local supermarkets have assured Fijians that this is not the case here.

The word is that there is enough stock available to cater for local demand.

Extra Supermarket Audit Manager Shavneel Deo says their supply chain has not been affected due to the outbreak.

“There is no issue in regards to supply. There is enough supply. Currently, we are well covered.”

Deo says there has also been a change in consumer behavior since last week.

Food City Supermarket Director Nazeel Buksh says they have been in constant contact with their local distributors and are well covered for the next few months.

“We do import our own and we have distributors locally and right now our suppliers in China, for now, they are open, they can cover our pending orders and as for local suppliers, they are also covered for the next four months.”

He adds items such as garlic, soy sauce, and plastic wear are imported from China but if supply is affected, they will look out for other manufacturers which may be costly.