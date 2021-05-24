Home

News

Local rate remains despite increase demand for Pork

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 3:40 am

Fiji’s pig industry is making a strong comeback reporting an estimated 30 percent increase in domestic sales over the past two months.

Fiji Pig Association President and Vuda Pork Shop Chair, Simon Cole says the demand from the tourism sector is picking up as most resorts have been buzzing, following the resumption of international travel two weeks ago.

He adds the industry looks promising over the next few weeks as Fijians and the tourism sector will be buying pork either for lovo or any other pork delicacy for Christmas.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s real crystal ball gazing. We don’t know what’s going to happen early next year. We are very pleased to have tourism back, but recognize that it could fall back again in February and March as it does traditionally. We are really pleased to still have domestic demand, so we working with domestic markets.”

The industry was intially challenged to adjust to the domestic market where they had to reduce prices by as much as 50 percent and those prices remain for domestic buyers.

“Our prices are still below where they were in May this year. If you remember May this year, that was before the second outbreak here and the prices not quite as high as they were at that time.”

 Cole says the industry was not ready to expand the domestic market, but they had little to no choice.

However, the country can be proud of our pig farmers for their adaptability and resilience in sustaining the pig industry.

 

