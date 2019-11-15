Local musicians also assisted in 2020/2021 national budget

The 2020/2021 national budget has not left out the local musicians and artists who have also been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in an uncertain financial environment, it is performing artists who too often find it most difficult to use their talents to make a living.

Sayed-Khaiyum announced that 150 per cent tax deduction will be available to all hotels and restaurants who hire local artists, such as musicians, dancers and craftsmen.

He also highlighted that among those 1,600 items seeing duty reductions are speakers, microphones, headphones and earphones, and all musical instruments all of which will now incur zero duty.

The Economy Minister stresses that the arts and music matter and as we all know, every good comeback needs good a soundtrack.

“Fiji simply wouldn’t be Fiji if our bars, hotels and restaurants sat quiet; unfilled with familiar sounds of covers like “Could You Be Loved”, classics like – my personal favourites – “Sa Rui Dede” or “Ek Hans Ka Joda” Though perhaps “Gimmie Hope Jo’anna” is more apt to our present situation.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that government knows many of these gifted Fijian artists have had a tough past few months, particularly when tourism was shuttered and large gatherings were banned.

He says they recognize that Fiji’s economy will never be made whole without the full contribution of our creative industries.