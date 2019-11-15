Local government notes an increase in rate collection

The Local Government ministry has noted an increase in rate collection.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says despite the increase, only 38% of ratepayers in Nasinu have paid their rates in full as at 31 May 2020.

Kumar says Rate profiling has allowed Nasinu to add an additional 950 flats and thus raise additional garbage fees against the properties.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds corporate entities who are not paying their rates are also being pursued and it is pleasing to see companies who understand their role as good corporate citizens are up to date with their payments.

Kumar emphasised that there was still a long way to go to improve waste services in Nasinu which is below standard and the Special Administrators are tasked with effecting immediate improvements including enforcement of Litter Laws and awareness program.

The Minister will be meeting different Municipal Councils once a month to ensure that the Councils are delivering quality services to the ratepayers and projects are completed on time.