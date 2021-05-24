Local government Ministry concerned with Ba Fire

The Ba Town Council has been directed to work on practicable strategies to pay off the exorbitant amount of loan following the fire on Sunday.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the Ba Town Council has a loan of approximately $1.6 million, which needs to be paid off.

Kumar has also expressed concerns following the fire that completely destroyed six shops in the Ba Central Arcade building.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the number of fires in the country is alarming and becoming a concern.

She says as per the statistics from the National Fire Authority, there have been 57 fire incidents from 1st January to 1 August.

Kumar says 55 were residential fire incidents and 2 were commercial fires, including.

There have been four deaths in the residential fire incidents so far this year including three in Nadi and one at Tacirua.

The Local Government Minister says the Ba Central Arcade Building is a 17-year-old structure and was insured after a proper valuation of the properties carried out last year.