Ministry awaits progress of restructures from municipalities

The Minister for Local Government anticipates that Municipal Councils will address staffing needs with urgency.

Minister Premila Kumar says she is aware of over-staffing in some administrative divisions of town council while other units in need of manpower are under resourced.

Kumar says a prime example are the large amounts of city and town rates that municipalities are struggling to collect.

The Minister says demand for services is increasing and municipalities need to respond accordingly.

“Population has increased, there’s more demands for the services but the rates have not increased and the rate payers are not paying the rates then how can you demand for the services, so everything ties in, so we want to restructure the organizations truly base on their function, what are they doing”.

Kumar says qualification requirements will be key to in recruitment.

Some special administrators have already started to restructure their municipalities.