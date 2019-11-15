Local entrepreneurs urged to capitalize on Fiji Forward initiative

Entrepreneurs who have “Fijian Made” certification are urged to take advantage of the Fiji Forward initiative that was launched three months ago.

Under this initiative, the Fijian government through the US Embassy in Fiji is trying to secure markets in the US for Fijian Made products.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the Fiji Forward initiative will encourage local businesses to establish and strengthen trade relations in U.S markets.

“It’s an important journey we begun. The initial steps have been taken and there’s great hope with great interest. Planning continues for our next sessions both inside and outside of Suva. And we are also going to be doing it with other islands.”

Cella says a team has been set to identify suitable products and local women entrepreneurs are urged to enter the world of business.

“There are a lot of impressive resilient strong women in Fiji and it’s my honour to play a small role with my colleagues in helping them advance their great work. It helps them knowing the challenges that remain especially during the pandemic.”

37-year-old entrepreneur Felichya Kayes says the initiative is timely considering our economic situation.

“At this time we need to stand up and work together, help each other to achieve our hopes and dreams. My passion is I love cooking. And I thought I’ll do something which I’m making pickles, dips and chutneys which I’m selling them at the market and now I’m a successful entrepreneur.”

The Embassy plans to have more round table discussions with the internal and external stakeholders in the near future.