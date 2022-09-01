Local employees benefitted from Employment Ministry initiatives

Minister Parveen Kumar says they are also assisting local employers in facilitating attachés and volunteers from three months or six months engagements as part of their capacity building. [Photo: Myperfectresume]

The Ministry of Employment states that they are focusing on assisting local graduates and employees.

Minister Parveen Kumar says they are also assisting local employers in facilitating attachés and volunteers from three months or six months engagements as part of their capacity building.

He adds that 1,656 clients were provided attachment places by providing to gain skills, and out of this figure, 70 percent have been able to secure permanent employment.

Kumar adds that 450 graduates benefitted from their volunteer program, as local employers and the government jointly contributed 50 percent each for their weekly allowances.