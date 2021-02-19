Local contractors to be trained: Wilkinson

The opening of the state of the art gymnasium at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus has been deferred due to a delay in the laying of the flooring.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says the flooring has been supplied by contractors from Australia.

However, Wilkinson says due to border closures the contractors from Australia have not been able to come and lay the flooring which has led to a delay in the opening of the $8.5 million project.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds local contractors will be trained via video conference to complete the project.

“We have a win-win situation here. They are going to train local contractors by video conference to lay the flooring. This not only gets us our facility but also trains the local Fiji workforce so it’s a good solution.”

Wilkinson says they are looking forward to the grand opening of the gym in the next month or two.

He adds the gym has an indoor basketball court that is configured to international standards for all the major sports that include, basketball, netball, volleyball and more.