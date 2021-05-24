Home

News

Local business builds seawall for Dakuinuku village

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 12, 2021 3:00 am

Relocation is not an option for villagers in Dakuinuku, Tailevu who have been experiencing coastal flooding and soil erosion after a seawall was demolished during Cyclone Kina.

A 250-metre-long seawall is now being constructed by Basic Industries Limited which is expected to protect more than 250 villagers and their 50 homes.

59-year-old Villager, Sereana Duvaga who lives close to the sea says coastal flooding has been a concern as houses become flooded during high tide.

Article continues after advertisement

“So many times, we have been facing problems. We can’t even plant flowers or vegetables in our village near our home because of the seawater coming in our village.”

Duvaga says the seawall will secure a safe future for the generations to come.

The Ministry of Waterways will oversee the project while Basic Industries will finance the construction work under their corporate social responsibility.

