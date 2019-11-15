Home

News

Local bodies responsible for enforcing building code: Jenkins

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 8, 2020 8:03 am

The Construction Industry Council believes the existing National Building Code is not being enforced properly.

President Gordon Jenkins claims some building standards are not up to par as the contractors are not following proper guidelines.

The Council President claims that the local bodies are responsible for the enforcement however that has not been done.

“Ok maybe they don’t have the resources to do it but if it is an engineering problem then maybe you should get an engineer’s opinion about it. But then the person who has to enforce it is the local body.”

The Local Government Minister Premila Kumar clarified it’s not only the responsibility of the authorities to ensure rules are followed, but the entire construction industry must understand and implement the building code.

“Look for the National Building Code I think it’s not just the municipal council, yes they should be but along with them is other professionals who are involved in the construction industry.”

The Minister says the building code defines the minimum standards for the construction of buildings and the materials that are used in the construction industry.

