Loan initiative by Fiji Mahogany looks promising

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fiji Mahogany Trust’s new small loan initiative is a promising start.

Bainimarama says the loans must be carefully monitored and audited to ensure they are generating solid returns.

He adds they must achieve a level of transparency that shows funding is being used efficiently.

“Every dollar we spend has to have a solid impact. Grant funding can’t go to functions and parties the weekend after it’s been allocated. It certainly can’t disappear without a trace. It must be tracked, and shown to be used productively.”

Bainimarama says his office will closely follow up with the implementation of the project and also consider any other innovative plans.

“Once a new model is proven, once efficiency is proven, once the cost of your operations is proven to consistently remain reasonable, then and only then will additional funding be considered. We must also get serious about sustainability. If we focus only on felling trees and don’t dedicate resources towards replanting, there won’t be a Fijian Mahogany Industry a generation on from now.”

Bainimarama was speaking at the Fiji Mahogany Trust Annual Board Meeting in Suva where he highlighted that the government is still paying for mis-steps of the Industry over the past few years including the collapse of the Fiji Hardwood Corporation.