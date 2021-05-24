Loan access made easier for cane farmers

Sugarcane farmers will now be able to access loan disbursements and receive financial assistance through Digicel’s MyCash mobile wallet.

Digicel Fiji announced a new partnership with the Sugar Cane Growers Fund which allows beneficiaries with a Digicel SIM to opt to receive SCGF financial programmes such as loans in their MyCash wallet.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says MyCash is perfect for beneficiaries who do not have access to a bank account.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fund has about 11,622 active cane growers of which 6, 565 have loan accounts with the Growers Fund.

Fund Chief Executive, Raj Sharma says as at August 31st they have 10,568 loan accounts valued $29.587 million.

Sharma says this is 58% of the market share of the cane farm loan portfolio.

SCGF approves up to 2,500 loan applications with yearly disbursements of around eight million dollars, consisting of over 2,000 transactions.

He adds there are over 32,000 transactions generated from SCGF in 12 months and most goes through the banks.