Alleged murder leaves Kabisi residents in shock

The residents of Kabisi in Sigatoka are still coming to terms with the tragic incident that occurred yesterday in the area.

A 53-year-old man is alleged to have murdered his defacto-wife and wounded his 14-year-old stepdaughter with a cane knife.

Speaking to FBC News, Ciriwai/Kabisi Advisory Counselor Asad Hussein Shah says the news came as a shock because the 49-year-old victim had contacted him 24 hours before the alleged attack.

“On Tuesday night at 11.12pm she called me and she whispered that somebody was in the compound and I told her to text me because I couldn’t understand as it was not clear. Within seconds she texted me to come quickly, that’s when I knew it was Sunita and she had a problem.”

FBC News understands a Domestic Violence Restraining Order was filed against the suspect by the deceased a few days prior to the incident.

Shah claims the suspect had also tried to rape his 14-year-old stepdaughter and this is where the problems began.

According to the Advisory Counselor, the incident has left many in this quiet neighbourhood scarred.

“If you ask about my reaction and what happened to me it is as if electricity went through my body because just a few months ago I’ve known the family really well.”

The man is in police custody while the girl is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in a critical condition.