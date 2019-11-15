Living with diabetes is a challenge: Tabua

Societies need to accept and support those with non-communicable diseases.

Diabetic patient Maraia Tabua says living with diabetes is a challenge for her as it is becoming a stigmatized condition.

Tabua says people need to understand diabetes doesn’t generally make them sickly, weak or limit their opportunities in life.

“It is hard living with a type 1 diabetes. I get discrimination and criticism from others. Now I accept it that I have type 1 diabetes and I am living a normal life right now.”

The 30-year-old says she was diagnosed with type one diabetes when she was 14.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says even doctors do not understand the challenges faced by a diabetic patient.

“Young people who have diabetes try to help each other to overcome the challenges of diabetes as they can only find comfort in each other as it’s very hard to find comfort outside.”

Dr Fong adds national solidarity needs to be achieved in combating diabetes.