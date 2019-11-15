Livestock theft a concern for Tailevu Farmers

Farmers in Tailevu have raised concerns to the Agriculture Minister as livestock theft is becoming increasingly common in the area.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy while responding to Farmers concern says, there is a need to develop a strategy to protect livestock and animals.

Dr Reddy says the normal policing is not enough to curb livestock theft in the area.

The Minister says they will work closely with the Ministry of Defence to develop a strategy and take the industry forward, ensuring the protection of livestock.