Livestock sellers struggle to make sale

[File Photo]

Livestock businesses in Nadi are struggling to sell their products due to low demand.

Sayed Asad Ali says shoppers are out in numbers today, but livestock sellers are aware that they’re watching their budget.

Ali adds that consumers are budgeting for other essentials.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know the sales is very low. People are not coming and things are getting very expensive. “

Other sellers say they had to make discounts for most of their sales.

Despite the rain, Shoppers continue to rush to the supermarket for their last-minute Christmas shopping.