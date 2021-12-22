Home

Livestock farmers urged to increase production

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 4:10 pm

Fiji is still not self-sufficient in the production of mutton, goat meat, beef and dairy products.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says even though Fiji has ample poultry production, there remains a large expanse for other local livestock.

About 99 percent of lamb and 40 percent of goat meat consumed annually is imported from New Zealand.

Dr Reddy says there is no reason why these can’t be sourced locally because Fiji has the right weather conditions, the pasture and the land.

 

He was speaking at the distribution of fencing kit materials under the Commercial Agriculture Development programme to 15 individuals in Lekutu, Bua.

The minister says the material will provide goat and sheep farmers leverage to expand their livestock holding so they can also improve production.

He says they want to migrate small, subsistence farmers into medium and large holdings.

The 15 are the first to receive the fencing kits in the new financial year.

The Ministry will be looking to assist close to 600 farmers.

