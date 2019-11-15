Live and Learn Fiji noted 75% decrease community engagement

Live and Learn Fiji has noted a seventy-five percent decrease in their community visitation program over the past 3 months.

The NGO derives its operations from three thematic areas which are adequate water supply, sanitation, and proper hygiene.

Country Manager Doris Susau says this is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to conform to the restrictions imposed by the government.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the consequences of the pandemic, Susau reveals that other parts of their operation were not affected which is attributed to the overwhelming support rendered by international partners.

Susau says following the announcement made by the Prime Minister yesterday, Live & Learn Fiji promptly taken its queue in making up for time lost with community members.

“We have tried to maintain some form of contact to ensure and reassure our communities will continue as soon as the restrictions are eased. And we are thankful that the government of the day has actually provided that for us, and so now so we are able to go out in communities this week and engage in training and our core functions”.

Susau says they’ve also received an ever-increasing demand for humanitarian work and assisting the Health Ministry with COVID-19 awareness at community level.

“We’ve been fortunate to have received more funding to support communities through COVID-19 response and also more recently the impacts of TC Harold. So when we look at operations and maintaining staff, we are one of the organizations that are now recruiting. So that’s where I would see we’ve had opportunities rather than challenges”.

The organization plans to recruit 20 volunteers and 10 full-time staff in the next few weeks to serve for a period of 18 months.