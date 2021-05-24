Home

News

Listen to our stories: Matangi

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:30 pm
Tuvalu's Climate Warrior, Salome Matangi.

Tuvalu’s Climate Warrior, Salome Matangi claims that Pacific neighbours only hear what they want to and what they can use for their own gain.

Matangi says women and youth are least represented at COP26, and their stories are also not getting the audience they deserve.

Climate change is a reality for small island nations, including Fiji and Tuvalu, and Matangi says the voices of Pacific leaders must be taken seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you going to ask for Pacific voices, if you going to ask for our stories then they need to come from us and be passed on from us, not through somebody else on behalf of us because we are here.”

Tuvalu is made up of nine small low-lying coral atoll and reef islands, with about 11,000 residents.

Tuvalu’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Kofe also delivered a strong message from home urging leaders to take bold alternative actions.

“We are sinking, but so is everyone else and no matter if we feel the impacts today like in Tuvalu or in a 100 years we will all still feel the dire effects of this global crisis one day.”

Like many coastal communities and islands in Fiji, Tuvalu is also facing climate reality, as their ancestral and farmland is slowly being eaten by rising sea levels.

