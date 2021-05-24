Home

News

Line thrower cause of Maui Bay explosion

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 26, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Google]

Police confirm that the alleged explosion at Maui Bay yesterday was from a line thrower.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu confirms to FBCNews that after working with the Military Explosive Unit, they can confirm that the explosion was not from a bomb or a missile that was wrongly stated on social media.

Tudravu says someone was playing with a line thrower which is a life-saving appliance (LSA) found on ships when the alleged incident happened.



Police in Korolevu Sigatoka yesterday responded to a report of an alleged explosion at Maui Bay where they managed to retrieve fragments of the casing from a resident in the area.

The investigation continues.

