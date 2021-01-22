Limited bus services in Vanua Levu

Parmod Enterprises plans to start bus services from tomorrow pending the clearing of roads.

Director Edwin Chand says they have inspected the roads and the only route not cleared is from Seaqaqa to Labasa.

Chand says the Fiji Roads Authority is working on clearing an alternative route through the Naduri Coastal Road.

Trips from Bua and Seqaqa area will divert through Naduri Coastal Road to Labasa.

These include services from Nakorovou, Daria, Nasolo, Driti, Vatubogi, Naviqiri, Banikea, Dreketi, Seqaqa and Tabia.

Chand says they also anticipate that the floods at Soasoa and Lagalaga will recede and normal operations can begin.

These include services to Lagalaga, Visqo, Vanuavou, Sese, Vatukuca, Qaranivai, Coqeloa, Mateniwai, Raranikawai, Taganikula and Malau.