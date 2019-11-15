Limitations will remain until Fiji is free of COVID-19

The Health Ministry says Fiji can’t afford to become complacent given that many countries are reporting a resurgence in Coronavirus cases.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says lifting of COVID-19 restrictions will not mean that life will return what is was before the pandemic, and for the time-being limitations will remain in some situations.

Dr Waqainabete says authorities will only remove restrictions when Fiji is free of the disease.

“What we have seen is that some countries had lifted its restrictions and the virus reemerged. In Fiji, so far by lifting certain restrictions, we haven’t had the reemergence of the disease and we hope we would be like that.”

The Minister adds that preventative measures from individuals, communities and the government must continue in order to ensure that all COVID-19 threats are removed.

“What we do know is that the virus may take some time to be able to shed itself from the human body and those who have the disease. That’s why after 21 days we test them to make sure finally when they are released they are free of the disease.”

The Muslim League Settlement in Nabua Suva and the Soasoa Settlement outside Labasa came out of lockdown on Saturday.

