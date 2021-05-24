Light earthquakes in Vanua Levu: Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources says reports of tremors in Cakaudrove over the past two weeks are a result of localized light earthquakes.

A ministry statement says the earthquakes had a shallow depth hypocenter, which was felt around Dreketi, Wailevu West, Naviavia, Savusavu and nearby vicinities.

The statement says the earthquake was registered as Level 4 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale, which is a light earthquake event.

Villagers along the coastal areas of Dreketi and Wailevu-West reported been experiencing tremors and aftershocks for the past two weeks, with the most recent one on Monday causing household items to fall to the ground in some homes.

Aisake Baraki of Natuvu village, says they were prepared to move people to higher ground as a precaution in the case of storm surges.