Re-evaluate lifestyle says Fiji Cancer Society

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 12:00 pm

The Fiji Cancer Society is calling on people to re-evaluate their lifestyle as we approach World Cancer Day tomorrow.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says health systems around the world are struggling with COVID-19 and people can ease this burden by improving their lifestyle choices.

Chan says the risk of getting cancer is highly correlated to a person’s lifestyle.

“We hope that people out there will take it upon themselves to make those little changes to improve their lifestyle. Do at least 30-minute walk, have a healthy meal. For those who are smoking, just consider the financial impact cigarettes have on you, but at the same time, the health impact as well. “

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Doctor Ilaitia Delasau says the choice to make a difference in one’s life is dependent on each individual.


Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Doctor Ilaitia Delasau

“It’s so vital that even during this difficult time that we are facing is to eat healthy, lots of vegetables, green leafy vegetables, fruits, and that will reduce your risk of developing cancer significantly.”

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day is “Close the Care Gap,” which means understanding and recognizing the inequity of cancer care around the world.

