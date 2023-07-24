Church steps in to address social issues

Methodist Church of Fiji.

The Methodist Church of Fiji has taken a proactive step to help address social issues arising from the Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa.

The community has now engaged the church to get involved in prayer meeting programs as a way to assist.

Community chairman Minati Bogi says being tagged as a red zone area is an added challenge for residents.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, one of the major programs that are currently active is a prayer session every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For us, we cannot start big with a program that forces people to adapt or instantly directs them to change, so we thought to start off with the church because this is something we believe would have an instant impact on our youth and children.”

Bogi says the prayer session is held at the Nanuku Methodist Church and is open to anyone who is willing to attend.

He, however, says that change must start with individuals and this is something they talk about during their community meetings.

He adds there have been a lot of changes happening in the area in the last few months, especially for youth.

Nanuku Settlement is home to more than 600 people.