Lifeline Fiji receives an average of 300 calls monthly

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 23, 2022 6:05 am
Lifeline Fiji received over 2,000 calls last year.

Non-government organization Lifeline Fiji receives an average of 300 calls monthly toward the end of last year.

Officer-in-Charge Jeremaia Merekula says this was due to the increase in callers seeking assistance following the effects of COVID-19.

Merekula says this continues until the first two weeks of this year.

“Also due to the third wave of the COVID-19, they are stressed out with whatever that is happening in the last two years, for the first wave, the second wave and now the third wave.”

Merekula says they also received calls from parents, and guardians regarding challenges they face with their children.

