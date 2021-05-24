Home

Lifeline Fiji attends to struggling parents

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 18, 2022 5:12 pm
Officer in Charge, Jeremaia Merekula

Lifeline Fiji has assisted a number of parents struggling to deal with their children.

The organization noted that 30 percent of over 2,000 calls received last year were regarding this issue.

Officer in Charge, Jeremaia Merekula says the majority of parents expressed concerns that their children are forced to stay home due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merekula says most parents were looking for advice on how to control their children and ensure proper behavior.

“We have parents who have been struggling to deal with their kids during the holidays for this we are grateful to be working with the Child Helpline, one of our referrals.”

She adds they are also receiving calls from children who are struggling to deliver their educational activities on time, including tasks and other assignments.

The non-government organization also received calls from families who needed assistance.

