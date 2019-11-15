Life prior to independence was difficult says businessman

Life before independence was difficult and fearful as people were subjected to tougher laws says 79-year-old successful businessman, Dewan Chand Maharaj.

While sharing his experience on Fiji’s Independence Day, Maharaj says October 10th, 1970 was a new dawn for the country.

Coming from the sugarcane farming background, Maharaj who was 28-years-old at the time of Independence calls himself a survivor of the colonial rule.

“It was restricted, you had to fear the law that you don’t make mistake. At the moment you see people get arrested every night drunk and disorderly and in those days you can’t just go and drink unless you had the license and also there was fear that we are under somebody”.

He says the grand Independence Day celebration was full of euphoria.

“I attended the celebrations at Albert Park. It was a big gathering and 21 gun salute and all these things happened. It was exciting and after that, we met each other, shook hands. More confidence came into Fiji. Before if anything happened, they used to get the order from England in the British government, here you don’t have to take any order, everything is here, our people make their own decision”.

Maharaj says Fiji has progressed a lot over the years.

In the lead up to the 50th year of Independence, his parting message to everyone is to be patriotic and live as one people for one nation.