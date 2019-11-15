Life insurance sector sees huge improvements

The life insurance sector is valued at more than one billion dollars with coverage in Fiji growing from 12% in 2004 to 42% in 2018.

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank Esala Masitabua says the fact that more Fijians have taken up life insurance policies indicate that people are realizing the benefits of having a back-up plan.

“The total assets have grown by 14.2%, that’s $1.4 billion in 2018. Innovative products using technology to bring down the costs have really changed the landscape in the past few years”.

Article continues after advertisement

BSP Life is one of the largest life insurance providers in Fiji and says uptake has grown among younger Fijians, a sign that people are realizing the value of saving for the unexpected.

Managing Director Michael Nacola says however, there is still a challenge in getting people to stay on the plan.

BSP Life has launched two new products targeting landowning units, farmers, professional rugby players and small to medium businesses.

Life Insurance policies are a seen as an alternative for Fijians to access funds without dipping into their retirement money in the Fiji National Provident Fund.