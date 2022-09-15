Life imprisonment for former Fiji citizen

Ajay Prakash. [Photo Source: NZ Herald]

A former Fiji citizen who beat an elderly caregiver to death in her home with a hockey stick while she was isolated with COVID-19 has been jailed for life.

The court heard that 64-year-old Val Heaney was found dead in the hallway of her Bromley home in Christchurch New Zealand in April this year.

43-year-old Elliot Ajay Prakash who was a border at Heaney’s home was charged for her murder

According to New Zealand Herald, shortly before she was murdered, Heaney had presented Prakash with a letter telling him to move out amid ongoing threats and abuse.

Prakash pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch today.

He has to serve a minimum term before he is eligible for parole.