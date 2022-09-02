LICI launches policy revival campaign

Life Insurance Corporation of Fiji is encouraging policy holders to revive their lapsed policies.

The insurance company celebrated its 66th birthday yesterday with the launch of a special revival campaign, which will run until September 15th.

LICI General Manager, Pradeep Shenoy urged customers to update their contact details as many claims remain unpaid in spite of best efforts to trace and contact them.

“A person pays premium late after one, two or three years. We charge some late fee, there is a formula to calculate that. In this campaign, a late fee will be charged but we are giving this discount up to 80 percent, subject to a maximum of $300 concession.”

Shenoy says policies can be revived any time within a period of five years from the date of its lapsation.

LICI currently has over 60,000 policy holders in the country.