Licensing should be implemented: Jenkins

The licensing of contractors needs to be implemented quickly as Fijians are falling prey to the gimmicks of some unscrupulous builders.

Construction Industry Council President, Gordon Jenkins says they need to address this concern immediately.

Jenkins says many Fijians have lost their hard-earned income at the hands of unscrupulous building contractors.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s very important for the consumer to know that if they are employing a builder to do some work, they are licensed and fair. We had so many cases of contractors being paid and not doing the work.”

Jenkins says licensing should be implemented and enforced by relevant agencies.

The CIC President says the implementation of licensing will curb other issues related to contractors.

The construction industry has suffered a lot over the past two years due to the pandemic, but they are on the road to recovery now.