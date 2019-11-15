Licensing issues top infringement list

With maritime law becoming more stringent due to COVID-19, the Fiji Navy recently identified a number of infringements while conducting over 50 boarding inspections.

Maritime Commander Timoci Natuva says through a joint operation with the Fisheries Ministry, infringements recorded include fishing without license or expired license and not adhering with the listed fishing grounds.

Natuva says they work with the Fisheries Ministry on a daily basis, monitoring our waters as movement in the maritime space remains evident.

“RFNS Kikau recently returned from a joint fisheries patrol. Conducted a number of boarding there. Minor infringements but nothing major at the moment. It’s something we can still control for now.”

Commander Natuva says through a Memorandum of Understanding – the two institutions have kept our waters safe in the past months.

”In terms of yachts, nothing major has come in the past few weeks or so. But we are working closely with our partners, with customs, with police, with Fisheries – a coordinated effort to ensure our borders are kept safe and our waters are well looked after.”

The recent infringements were identified over an eight day surveillance operation period.

Fiji Navy says it continues to support government departments in maritime law enforcement activities.