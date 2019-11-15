License to be required for live streaming

People who want to do live streaming of sporting events for commercial gains will now have to apply for a license.

“Commercial gain”, in relation to broadcasting a live sporting event in Fiji, means the receipt of payment from any person so the person may view the live sporting event

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has moved a motion to debate on the Television Amendment Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the current Television Act was established in 1992 when Fiji One started operation and technology has since changed a lot.

Sayed-Khaiyum says live streaming is fine is a person is doing it for his or her family abroad during a live match.

He says this way none of the sporting bodies or television rights holders lose any revenue.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds people won’t need a spectrum license to live stream for commercial gain.

He adds every license is to be in such form and may contain such terms and conditions as the Minister may determine.

“So in order to protect the rights both of the particular associations and also to ensure that people who are making commercial gain from this live streaming, there needs to be obviously certain requirements, they have to comply with the law. And the law currently does not envisage nor did it at that point in time in 1992 envisage that there will be such a thing as live streaming.”

The Amendment Bill will be debated on Thursday for an hour.

The Bill states in granting a license, the Minister may require the licensee to pay a premium for the issue of the license or such annual fee, rent or royalty as the Minister may determine.

It also states that any person who contravenes subsection (1) of the Bill is guilty of an offence and, on conviction, is liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years or to both.