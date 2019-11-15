License required for commercial live streaming

Individuals and organizations who wish to live stream sporting events in Fiji for commercial gain will now need to apply for a license.

This after the Television (Amendment) Act 2020 was passed in parliament.

“Commercial gain”, in relation to broadcasting a live sporting event in Fiji, means the receipt of payment from any person so the person may view the live sporting event

The amendment will protect the sporting bodies or television rights holders as it will ensure they do not lose revenue.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says people won’t need a spectrum license to live stream for commercial gain.

Sayed-Khaiyum says every license is to be in such form and may contain such terms and conditions as the Minister may determine.

The Bill states in granting a license, the Minister may require the licensee to pay a premium for the issue of the license or such annual fee, rent or royalty as the Minister may determine.

It also states that any person who contravenes subsection (1) of the Bill is guilty of an offence and, on conviction, is liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years or to both.